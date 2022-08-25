Today’s Ticket

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 25:
Boys golf - Princeton at Chillicothe, 3:30; BV, St. Bede at Hidden Lake; Mendota, Amboy-LaMoille at Rochelle, 4:30
Boys soccer - Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30; La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, TBA
Girls golf - Princeton at Wyaton Hills, 4; BV, St. Bede at Hidden Lake, 4:30
Girls tennis: St. Bede, Mendota at La Salle-Peru; Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country - St. Bede at Kewanee, 4:30
Softball - Princeton Logan at Mendota Holy Cross, 4:30
Volleyball - Mendota at Amboy, DePue at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.; Woodland at Putnam County, 6:30 p.m.; Serena at Hall, St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, Bureau Valley at Annawan, 7 p.m.