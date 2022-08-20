Softball: Logan’s Avah Oertel no-hits A-W

Avah Oertel spun a no-hitter to pitch Princeton Logan to a 6-1 win over Annawan-Wethersfield in junior high softball Friday at Little Siberia.
Oertel fanned eight and walked three, surrendering an unearned run in the sixth inning.
It was the second no-hitter for Logan this year with Maddie Gibson throwing the first against Bureau Valley.
Oertel (RBI), Addison Parry and Josie Sierens (2 RBI) each had two hits for Logan, which improved to 8-2.
The Lions will return to action Saturday for a double-header at LaSalle Trinity.