Softball: Logan tops Holy Cross, Midland

The Princeton Logan Lions softball team has started the week off with a pair of wins.
On Monday, Logan defeated Mendota Holy Cross 12-1 The Lions rapped out 14 hitss, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to finish the game by the 10-run rule. Maddie Gibson, Avah Oertel, Josie Sierens, Kayden Kunkel (4 RBIs) and Payton Brandt each had two hits. Oertel struck out 10 for the win.
Logan beat Midland 17-4 on Tuesday. The Lions exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to break open a 7-4 game in Sparland. Oertel had four hits and Sierens and Brandt had three hits and three RBIs apiece. Gibson was the winning pitcher with four innings in relief, striking out eight.
Logan returns to action at home Thursday against Kewanee.