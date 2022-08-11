Softball: Logan holds on to beat Oglesby Holy Family

Princeton Logan outlasted Oglesby Holy Family 16-12 in a hit fest in junior high softball action Wednesday in Oglesby.
The two teams combined for 24 hits, with Logan collecting 13. Josie Sierens led the Lions with three hits and five RBIs. Also for Logan, Oertel, Addison Parry (2 RBIs) and Payton Brandt (2 RBIs) added two hits each.
Logan trailed 5-4 after four innings, but scored five in the fifth, one in the sixth and six in the seventh to hold on for victory with Avah Oertel picking up the win with one inning of relief from Maddie Gibson.
Logan plays at Putnam County today.