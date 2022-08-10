Softball: Logan’s Maddie Gibson no-hits Bureau Valley

Princeton Logan’s Maddie Gibson no-hit Bureau Valley in a 12-1 win in Starved Rock Conference junior high softball play Tuesday.
The Logan pitcher struck out six and walked one.
Logan cracked 13 hits as team, led by Avah Oertel with three and Josie Sierens (3 RBI), Piper Hansen (2 RBI) and Payton Brandt (2 RBI) with two each. Emma Wahlgren had a pinch hit single.
The Lions (2-0) play at Oglesby Holy Cross Wednesday and Putnam County on Thursday.
Mya Nugent drew a walk in the second inning and scored Bureau Valley’s lone run.