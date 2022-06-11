2022 All-BCR Baseball Team (First Team)

Ryan Brucker (Princeton)
Junior • IF/P
The steady shortstop was named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference, leading the Tigers in hitting with a .383 clip and six doubles. He scored 11 runs with 11 RBIs and one homer. He also posted a 1-0 record with a 2.50 ERA on the mound.
Riley Coble (Hall)
Junior • IF/P
The Hall junior earned TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors as a utility player for his versatility. He batted .250 with three home runs, four doubles, a triple and 20 RBIs. The junior southpaw went 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA with 20 strikeouts in just 10.1 innings before sustaining an elbow injury.
Kyler Lapp (Hall)
Junior • Catcher
The top catcher in the Three Rivers East, Lapp was named unanimously All-Conference behind the plate. He batted .393, leading the Red Devils with 33 RBIs and 11 doubles to go along with 15 runs scored, a homer and nine stolen bases.
Matt Lucas (Princeton)
Senior • Outfielder
A steady fielder who’s held down left field for the Tigers the past two seasons, Lucas batted .370 with a team-high 16 RBIs and two home runs. He also scored seven runs and stole five bases. He was named TRAC East First Team All-Conference.
Ethan Plym (Hall)
Senior • Pitcher
The senior right-hander led the Red Devils in wins (5-3) while posting a 2.06 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 34 innings. He was named unanimous TRAC East First-Team All-Conference. Plym will pitch for Black Hawk College next year for former Hall assistant coach Matt McDonald.
Mac Resetich (Hall)
Junior • Outfielder
Resetich made things go for the Red Devils atop the order, with an area-best .412 batting average, 40 runs scored, 31 steals, four triples and seven home runs. He also drove in 31 runs, earning TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors.
Sam Rouse (BV)
Junior • Pitcher
As Rouse went, so went the Storm this year. He set a school single-season record with eight wins this season (8-1), sporting a team-best 1.82 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. He received unanimous TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors.
Carter Salisbury (BV)
Senior • Infielder
Known best perhaps for his basketball talents, Salisbury was a diamond gem for the Storm. The senior infielder shared team batting honors with a .402 average, scoring 31 runs with 24 RBIs, 29 steals, six doubles and two triples. He received unanimous TRAC East First-Team All-Conference honors.
Luke Story (St. Bede)
Senior • Infielder
The St. Bede senior’s season was a story of success, leading the Bruins with a .362 batting average, 20 runs scored and one home run. Story was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference.
Sam Wright (BV)
Junior • Catcher
The junior catcher was the Wright man in the Storm lineup. He was the co-batting leader with a .402 average and ranked among team leaders with runs scored (20), RBIs (24), doubles (10), homers (10 and steals (14). He received TRAC East Honorable Mention All-Conference honors.