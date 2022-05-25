Postseason baseball resumes in northern Illinois

Five area baseball teams step into 2A sectional play while regionals kick off for 3A schools today.

Ottawa Marquette and Putnam County team up for a double-header in the Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional.

No. 1 Marquette (28-3) will face No. 2 Chicago Hope Academy (23-6) at 4:30 p.m. followed by No. 1 Elgin Harvest Christian Academy (13-7) vs. (2) Putnam County (26-8 at 6:30 p.m.

Marquette rallied to defeat Newark 3-2 to capture its own regional while PC routed Yorkville Christian 13-3 at Somonauk, both on Monday.

At the Class 1A Bloomington Sectional, No. 2 Henry (19-10) meets No. 1 Delavan (17-5) at 5 p.m. at Illinois Wesleyan University. The Mallards knocked out host and No. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield 4-0 for the regional title Monday.

At the Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional, No. 3 Sterling Newman (17-7) plays the hosts, the No. 1 seeded Panthers (2-6), at 4:30 p.m. followed by No. 1 Fulton (15-5) vs. No. 2 Warren-Stockton (19-7) at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A regionals start up at two area sites today:

At LaSalle, No. 1 LaSalle-Peru (18-11) plays No. 7 Morris (15-14) at 4:30 p.m. followed by No. 4 Rock Island (20-12) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (13-15).

At Freeport, No. 1 Dixon (22-2) and No. 6 Sterling (6-16) meet at 4:30 p.m.



















