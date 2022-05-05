Blumhorst brothers land first varsity jobs at LaMoille, DePue

Patti and Brian Blumhorst have a decision to make. Which side will they sit on when LaMoille and DePue meet in next year’s boys basketball season.

Their sons, Chance, and Trae, have been named as the next head coaches for LaMoille and DePue, respectively. Both have coaching experience at the lower levels, but this will be the first varsity job for both.

“We talked about the possibility if one of us got a head job first, we wanted to coach together,” Chance said. “The way the timing worked out, ‘OK, that’s not quite the path and we’re going to have to battle.’ I’m very excited about it and knowing how competitive we both are we’re going to ready to roll for sure.”

“Same time, same conference. What is it, about 10-15 minutes apart from each other. It is pretty crazy,” Trae said. “Can’t wait to play each other at least two times a year. It will be interesting because we’ve coached together from camps and travel, but I don’t think I’ve ever coached against him. ... They’re very lucky to have him.”

The Blumhorsts recently teamed up to start up the boys side of Illinois Warriors with the help of Pat Cinotte.

Chance Blumhorst (left) has been named as the head boys basketball coach at LaMoille High School and his brother, Trae, has been named as head coach at DePue High School. (Photo provided)

Trae Blumhorst, 27, is a first-year PE and health teacher from the elementary level through high school at DePue. He has coached high school golf and volleyball, grade school boys basketball and is currently in grade school track.

A 2013 Mendota graduate who played basketball one year at IVCC and four years at Rockford University, Trae Blumhorst came to DePue from Steward, a K-8 school near Rochelle where he also coached multiple sports.

“I’m definitely getting excited,” Trae said. “It was a good opportunity and I was pretty attracted to the diversity at DePue. It worked out pretty well.”

When Chance Blumhorst, 31, says he’s coached a little bit of everything, he’s not kidding. He coached freshmen boys basketball at St. Bede the past six years and has also coached seventh grade girls basketball at La Salle Lincoln where he teaches sixth and seventh grade social studies.

He was also an assistant coach for the IVCC women one year, head manager for Northern Illinois’ women’s program for three years, a graduate assistant at Rockford University for a year and a junior high coach at Earlville for two seasons.

“It all came about quickly, but I’m very excited. I’m pumped. It’s going to be fun,” he said.

The Blumhorst boys come about coaching naturally. Their dad, Brian, had a long career coaching at Tampico, Polo, Annawan and Mendota high schools, both as an assistant and head coach.

“Pretty much everything I know I learned from my dad,” Trae said. “He’s already said he’s willing to help me and Chance with whatever he can. I told him eventually he’s going to have to pick one or the other.”

“I’ve seen it all from a guy who’s been a varsity head coach and assistant coach. He’s definitely taught me more than I could imagine,” Chance said.

Trae (left) and Chance Blumhorst (right) are following in the footsteps of their dad, Brian. Trae has been named varsity boys basketball coach at DePue High School with Chance earning the same title at LaMoille High School. (Photo provided)

The funny thing, Chance never thought he wanted to coach until his dad, then an assistant, and Jan Thompson, the Mendota head coach, sat him down in practice one day during his senior year in 2009 and told him he should think about it.

“I never wanted to teach with both of my parents teaching and knowing everything that went into it. It didn’t seem like it was for me,” said Chance, who went to his first basketball game at 2 or 3 months old. “My senior year, my dad and Jan said in practice, ‘You tend to coach while you’re on the court and should think about it being something to get into.’ I kind of thought about it and said, ‘Yeah, I enjoy helping other people out on the court and sharing my insights.’

“I decided to give this a try, and ever since that day, this has been a dream to be a varsity coach, that’s for sure.”

Chance Blumhorst met his LaMoille team last week, which he said will be young. And while the Lions are coming off a tough 1-18 season and did not field a F/S team, he said the wins are going to come based on the work ethic he saw them display this past season.

“They played St Bede the last game of the season and they had a rough season and never stopped fighting,” he said. “One of the kids, I believe he was a freshman, he gave up about 12 inches to (St. Bede star) Paul Hart and he was still guarding him as hard as he possibly could in a nonconference game on the last day of the season that meant next to nothing.

“And that’s all you’ve really got to know about these guys. They’re going to fight. No matter what the score is. You can’t teach that kind of fight and hustle. So I’m very excited to get to work with the blue-collar, hard working kids.”

Now for that Dec. 9 date at LaMoille between Trae’s Little Giants and Chance’s Lions, Chance is making plans to where his dad will be sitting. His mom will have a decision to make, however.

“I’m working on getting my dad as my volunteer assistant, so hopefully, he’s siting right next to me,” he said. “If dad’s going to be on my side, (mom) might have to sit on Trae’s side so he doesn’t feel alone.”

“We’ll have to get her one of those two-sided shirts,” Trae said with a laugh.