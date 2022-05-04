Princeton’s Taylor Wetsel to play volleyball for IVCC

PRINCETON - Everything about going to IVCC and play volleyball just seemed like a good fit for Princeton senior Taylor Wetsel.
“I chose IVCC, because financially it was a good fit,” said Wetsel, who recently signed to play for the Eagles. “I wanted to stay close to home and I have heard good things about their education program. My goals for the future is to get an associates degree in criminal justice to become an Animal Cruelty Investigator. Oh, and I’m excited to keep playing volleyball.”
Wetsel’s mother, Nichole, was equally as excited.
“So happy that our volleyball journey is not over yet. I love watching this girl get after it on the court. I am very proud of her,” she said.
PHS coach Andy Puck said the Tigresses’ defensive specialist is the kind of player every good team needs to have.
“Taylor was the definition of a ‘play like you practice’ athlete,” he said. “She always gave everything she had and laid it all out without hesitation or excuses. A kid who’s grittiness we will miss.”
Wetsel follows teammate Libby Boyles to IVCC and becomes the sixth member of the Tigresses’ regional championship team to go on to play collegiately, including Katie Bates (Loras College), Mckenzie Hecht and Maya Gartin (Sauk Valley) and Madison Richards (Eureka College).
The BCR Second Teamer ranked among area leaders in digs (218/2.6), points (233/2.7) and aces (22/0.26). She is ranked fifth all-time in points (445) and sixth all-time in digs (434).