Boys track: Keegan Fogarty, Tigers run off with Howard-Monier title

PRINCETON - Keagan Fogarty had the Princeton Tigers running on the right foot Tuesday night.

The PHS senior swept the sprints, including a record-breaking effort, and took part in two winning relays to lead the Tigers to a first-place finish in their own Howard-Monier Invitational at Rathje Track.

PHS junior Teegan Davis added two firsts and Drew Harp another as the Tigers (162) beat out Kewanee (129), Hall (100.5), Bureau Valley (83) and Annawan-Wethersfield (65.5) for top honors.

It was the first time PHS won the meet since 2017 and ninth time overall.

Fogarty broke the 200-meter meet record set by current University of Illinois standout Bret Dannis of St. Bede (22.53 seconds) with a time of 22.51. The speedy senior also won the 100 with a time of 11.03.

Fogarty said the night couldn’t have gone much better.

“I think it’s amazing. It’s pretty cool to set a record,” Fogarty said. “I’m pretty happy how I’m running. I broke both my P.R.s (personal records) by a lot.”

“Any time you break a Dannis record, you’re doing really well,” PHS coach Dan Foes said. “He’s running pretty special here early on. As a big guy, I hate 90 degree weather, but for Keagan Fogarty, I’m looking forward to 90 degree weather because he’ll run faster and faster.”

Fogarty also picked up blue ribbons in the 4x200 with Harp, Ethan Thompson and Davis in a time of 1:33.9 and the 4x100 relay with Harp, Thompson and Ethan Wallace in 45.08.

Davis earned firsts in both the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and long jump (20-4) while Harp tuned in for first in the shot put (47-1).

The Tigers also got seconds by Harp in the 100 (11.68), Wallace in the 400 (58.08), Christian Yepsen in the 3,200 (12:35.76), Payne Miller in the shot (42-11), Ian Morris in the discus (110-10) and Thompson in the long jump (19-8).

Foes said it was a good day for the Tigers on a day that saw a change in the weather by meet’s end.

“We’ll take it,” he said. “It was kind of a crazy day. I was out here early setting up and thought it was going to be a nice day and it kind of changed, spitting and wind and stuff. Some events the wind’s a good thing and some it’s not. Discus I know it couldn’t have been real good out there with it. I think some of the sprints, especially down the homestretch, helped a lot.

“I’m just proud of the boys. We’re happy to get some meets in and get some times on these guys and just keep working. I like the way they compete. We’re small in numbers and missing a couple of boys on vacation for spring break. I can’t say enough about all of them.”

Hall’s Caleb Bickett (58.05) caught and beat Princeton’s Wallace (58.08) in a photo finish in the 400.

Also for the third-place Red Devils, Tanner Englehaupt won the 110 hurdles (17.61) and the 300 hurdles (46.27) and Zack Bosi won the triple jump (39-1)

Bureau Valley finished 1-2 in the 800 with Elijah House (2:13.43) and Ben Roth (2:21.74). House also won the 1600m (5:13).

The Storm also won the 4x800 relay with Roth, Cameron Stodghill, Evan Entas and House in 9:39.36.











