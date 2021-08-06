Defending champ Cheri Russell heads the IVWGI field at Prophet Hills

Tee times have been set for the 62nd annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational at Prophet Hills Golf Course in Prophetstown on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Cheri Russell of Morris Country Club is the defending champion, winning her second crown in four years, her third overall, at Edgewood Park in 2019.

Last year’s event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring Creek also had the low net score of 282, but tournament rules do not allow the same team to win both awards. That went to Deer Park (294).

The 18-hole stroke play tournament will start Sunday with a modified shotgun start on four different holes.

The Championship Flight will tee off from hole No. 1 with Mary Scheri of Spring Creek and Donna Moore and Kris Zschiesche of Prophet Hills at 9 a.m., Chrissy Allison of Spring Creek, Karen Wiersema of Prophet Hills and Angie Farraher of Mendota at 9:10 a.m., and Cathy Verhulust and Shelly Felske of Prophet Hills, Julie Schmitt of Deer Park and former champ Cheri Russell of Morris at 9:20 a.m.

The A Flight will start off on hole No. 4 with Alica Yuvan and Bonnie Marusich of Spring Creek, Margie Sommers of Prophet Hills and Karen Slattery of Morris at 9 a.m., and Corrin Kelly of Prophet Hills, Dee Piercy of Deer Park and Karen Anderson of Mendota and Tammy Johnson of Morris at 9:10 a.m.

The B Flight will tee off on from hole No. 6 with Kelly Buck of Prophet Hills, Karen May of Deer Park and Rosie Wallace of Morris at 9 a.m., Lisa Fahrion of Deer Park, Nancy Pierson of Wyaton Hils and Mary Kieffer of Spring Creek at 9:10 a.m. and Linda Molln of Mendota, Deb Sweeden and Stella Logan of Deer Park at 9:20 a.m.

The eighth tee will be the starting blocks for the C Flight consisting of Cheryl Weistart of Spring Creek, Karen Towns and Deb Maritz of Wyaton Hills at 9 a.m., Mary Stander and Sue Garvin of Wyaton Hills and Karen Habben of Deer Park at 9:10 a.m. and Trina Creedon of Deer Park, Carolyn Barkley of Wyaton Hills and Jan Booker of Edgewood at 9:20 a.m.

The 18-hole stroke play tournament is open to any female residing within the designated Illinois Valley area. There are Championship, A, B and C flights with a gross team division, a net team division, senior division and a super senior division.

Hole-in-one: Jim Carboni of Granville shot a hole-in-one, his first, on the 132-yard, No. 7 hole at Spring Creek on Sunday, Aug. 1 using a 7 Iron. It was witnessed by: Dave Enbom, Jeff Hunt and. Chris Kieffer.