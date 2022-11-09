2022 Election: Bureau County Clerk race

The 2022 General Election race for Bureau County Clerk and Recorder was run by Incumbent Matthew Eggers (R) and Challenger Dylan Benavidez (D).

As of 8:11 p.m. the Bureau County election results for the position of Bureau County Clerk show Eggers lead over Benavidez with a vote count of 1407 to 439 with 20% of precincts reporting.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Eggers was elected to his first term as Bureau County clerk and recorder in 2018, succeeding long-time clerk Kami Hieronymus. He is lifelong Bureau County resident that graduated from Princeton High School in 2002 and lives in Princeton.

Benavidez has announced his candidacy for Bureau County Clerk and Recorder in July of this year and is a Sheffield native. Benavidez has served as choir director for the First United Methodist Church of La Moille and graduated early from Penn Foster.

During Eggers first term as Bureau County Clerk, he stated that he oversaw new, up-to-date software installation for the records department and said that a goal of his is to improve the pay structure for his staff.

Benavidez stated that he would aim to expand voting hours, increase public awareness of the many legal ways to vote and ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot. He stated that he would follow the same standards as his staff to restore trust and accountability to the office.