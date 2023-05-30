Princeton Community Band kicks off 19th season with June 4 concert

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will kick off its 19th season with a 6 p.m. concert on Sunday, June 4, at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

The concert will feature soprano soloist Victoria Yepsen of Princeton, who will sing “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The concert also will include “Colonel Bogey,” “Themes from Grand Canyon Suite” by Grofe, a medley of tunes from Michael Buble including “Crooner’s Serenade,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Johnny B. Goode” and many others.

The concert is free to attend and donations will be accepted. Lawn chairs are suggested and refreshments are available from the Lions Club.

In the case of rain, the concert will be held in the Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Enter through the west entrance.