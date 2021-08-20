Births Announced for Bureau County: August 20, 2021

Landon Andrew Phalen

Cody Phalen and Ashley (Piskie) Phalen of Mendota are the parents of a son, Landon Andrew, born Aug. 12 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. He was welcomed home by one brother, Elliott Phalen, 1 1/2, and one sister, Grace Piskie, 6.

William Jay Etzenbach

Kurt and Sally (Newcomer) Etzenbach of Granville are the parents of a son, William Jay, born Aug. 6 at St. Margaret’s Hospital - Spring Valley. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches in length. He was welcomed home by one sister, Annie, 21 months. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Mary Newcomer of LaSalle. Paternal grandparents are Tom Etzenback of Peru, and Rick and Jane Smith of Bettendorf, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Jackie Assalley of LaSalle, Burt and Jan Newcomer of LaSalle, Jeanne Naumann of Hennepin and Gerry Etzenbach of Peru.