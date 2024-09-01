Police searching for SUV involved in Ladd hit-and-run

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a white sport-utility vehicle involved in a Saturday evening hit-and-run crash near Ladd. The bicyclist struck by the SUV was injured and hospitalized.

The vehicle sought was described as a “white color SUV” on West Cleveland Street spotted heading out of Ladd shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. The Ladd Police Department, in a Facebook post issued late Sunday morning, specified the crash occurred on 1600N Avenue, approximately a mile west of Ladd village limits.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available Sunday.

Details still are emerging. Peru police issued a report Sunday morning that an off-duty officer “happened to pass by (the SUV) going the opposite direction and (the off-duty officer) stopped to assist the victim who was ultimately hospitalized.”

“The SUV appeared to have purposely struck a Ladd resident on their bicycle at high rate of speed from behind and then sped off,” Peru police said. “(The) vehicle has a damaged or possibly missing passenger mirror as there were pieces of it on the ground and likely some scrapes or damage on that side.

“We don’t know the direction they came from and we highly doubt this party will turn themself in.”

Police asked for any residents or businesses along Cleveland and Main streets to alert authorities if they have surveillance or doorbell camera footage of the suspect vehicle during the time frame described above.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 815-872-3091.