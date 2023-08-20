Bureau County Fair announces 2023 livestock show schedule

The Bureau County Fair has announced the 2023 livestock show schedule. All shows will take place at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, located at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. The events will place as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 24

9:30 a.m. - Dairy Show

6 p.m. - Rabbit Show

6 p.m. - Goat Show

Saturday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. - Poultry Show

9 a.m. - Horse Speed Show

10 a.m. - Open Beef Show

10 a.m. - Sheep Show

Sunday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. - Horse Show

10 a.m. - Draft Horse Show (halter classes)

10 a.m. - Junior Beef Show

10 a.m. - Swine Show

1 p.m. - Draft Horse Show (hitch classes)

For more information on the livestock shows or a complete fair scheduled, visit bureaucountyfair.com.