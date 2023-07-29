Peru makes its pitch to native son J.A. Happ

J.A. Happ grew up playing baseball at Washington Park in Peru.

He launched that experience to a long, successful career that led him through St. Bede Academy, Northwestern University and 15 years pitching in the Major Leagues.

On Sunday, he will return to his roots to Peru where the Washington Park Senior League field will be renamed after him.

There will be a St. Bede alumni game on the newly renamed field following the ceremony.

It is officially being called J.A. Happ day and it will be a Happ-y day.

“It really is a special honor. To think of all the people who have played there and the memories we all still hold on to from it is really neat,” said Happ, who resides in Tennessee.

St. Bede coach Bill Booker, who coached at rival LaSalle-Peru when Happ pitched for the Bruins, said Happ is a great ambassador for the Academy and all of the Illinois Valley.

“He has been an inspiration to area baseball kids and a true ambassador for St. Bede Academy through his family foundation,” he said. “A few years ago I met (former Big Leaguer) Curtis Granderson and let him know I am the head baseball coach at J.A. Happ’s high school. He proceeded to tell me what a consummate professional he was and one of the best teammates he ever had. That speaks volumes for his faith and character.”

“He is truly a humble young man that had an unbelievable MLB career. The entire IV should tip their cap to him for representing the area with such class throughout his MLB career.”

The left-hander pitched for eight teams in the Big Leagues, breaking in with the Phillies on June 30, 2007, and making his last pitch for the Cardinals on Sept. 30, 2021. He posted a 133-100 record with a 4.13 ERA and 1,661 strikeouts in 354 games.

St. Bede alum J.A. Happ ('01) ended his Big League career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. (Photo courtesy St. Louis Cardinals)

He also pitched for the Astros, Blue Jays (twice), Mariners, Pirates, Yankees and Twins.

Happ has never forgotten where he came from. He and his wife, the former Morgan Cawley, who also graduated from St. Bede, donated $100,000 for a new splash pad in Peru in 2016.

The Washington Park diamond will be the second athletic venue named after Happ. Peru Catholic School, which Happ attended from kindergarten to 8th grade, renamed its gymnasium in Dec. 2017 after its famous alum.

Booker anticipates having a good group of incoming and current Bruins to join some alumni to play in the alumni game.

The J.A. Happ Rookie Card from the Bureau County Republican in 2000, his junior year at St. Bede Academy.

Happ graduated from St. Bede in 2001 and was the BCR Male Athlete of the Year. He held the Bruins’ all-time scoring record in basketball until broken by Paul Hart in 2021-22.

J.A. Happ by the numbers

1,661 strikeouts

354 games

133 wins

20-win season (2016)

15 MLB seasons

8 teams played for