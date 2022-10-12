October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

Patrick Kane points prop, goal prop for Wednesday’s Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche game

Bet Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) (AP Photo/David Banks) (DAVID BANKS)

Player props for Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Blackhawks play the Avalanche at 8:35 p.m. on TNT and on WGN Radio.

Patrick Kane player points, goal props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Points1.5 (+152)1.5 (-214)
Total Shots3.5 (-106)3.5 (-129)
Total Assists0.5 (-160)0.5 (+116)
Total Power Play Points0.5 (+116)0.5 (-160)
Player To Score A Goal+205

Blackhawks-Avalanche Odds

TeamMoney LinePuck LineTotal Goals
Chicago Blackhawks+328+1.5 (+130)6.5 (-115)
Colorado Avalanche-430-1.5 (-155)6.5 (-105)

More hockey betting resources:

How to bet on hockey

There is only one futures bet worth considering ahead of 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks campaign

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago Blackhawks
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.