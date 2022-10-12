Patrick Kane points prop, goal prop for Wednesday’s Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche game

Player props for Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Blackhawks play the Avalanche at 8:35 p.m. on TNT and on WGN Radio.
Patrick Kane player points, goal props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Points
|1.5 (+152)
|1.5 (-214)
|Total Shots
|3.5 (-106)
|3.5 (-129)
|Total Assists
|0.5 (-160)
|0.5 (+116)
|Total Power Play Points
|0.5 (+116)
|0.5 (-160)
|Player To Score A Goal
|+205
Blackhawks-Avalanche Odds
|Team
|Money Line
|Puck Line
|Total Goals
|Chicago Blackhawks
|+328
|+1.5 (+130)
|6.5 (-115)
|Colorado Avalanche
|-430
|-1.5 (-155)
|6.5 (-105)
More hockey betting resources:
There is only one futures bet worth considering ahead of 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks campaign