Rachaad White rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White's on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Rachaad White player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 20.5 (-133) 20.5 (-103) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 36.5 (-117) 36.5 (-117) Total Receptions 1.5 (-169) 1.5 (+123) Total Receiving Yards 12.5 (-108) 12.5 (-127) Longest Reception 8.5 (-131) 8.5 (-131) First TD Scorer +1100 Anytime TD Scorer +280 Player to score 2 or more TDs +2300

White trends:

White has started to earn more playing time, though Leonard Fournette remains the lead back in the Bucs’ offense.

White hauled in all five of his targets for 50 yards last week against Kansas City. He also got into the end zone for the first time with a rushing touchdown.

White has received at least two targets in each game he has played.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)