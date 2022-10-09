Marcus Mariota passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Player props for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.
Marcus Mariota player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|0.5 (-224)
|0.5 (+159)
|Total Passing Yards
|202.5 (-111)
|202.5 (-123)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-135)
|0.5 (-101)
|Total Passing Completions
|17.5 (-131)
|17.5 (-104)
|Total Passing Attempts
|28.5 (-117)
|28.5 (-117)
|Longest Passing Completion
|34.5 (-111)
|34.5 (-123)
|Total Rushing Yards
|17.5 (-121)
|27.5 (-113)
|First TD Scorer
|+1000
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+230
Mariota trends:
Mariota has failed to throw a touchdown pass in two of four games, and does not have more than two in a game so far this season.
The Falcons’ QB has gone above 202.5 passing yards twice this season.
Mariota’s rushing totals have declined each week. He has run for a combined 7 yards in the past two weeks.
He has run for two touchdowns this season.
HOME TEAM in CAPS
TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)
Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)