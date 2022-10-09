October 09, 2022
Marcus Mariota passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Bet Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) is shown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Player props for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Marcus Mariota player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs0.5 (-224)0.5 (+159)
Total Passing Yards202.5 (-111)202.5 (-123)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-135)0.5 (-101)
Total Passing Completions17.5 (-131)17.5 (-104)
Total Passing Attempts28.5 (-117)28.5 (-117)
Longest Passing Completion34.5 (-111)34.5 (-123)
Total Rushing Yards17.5 (-121)27.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+1000
Anytime TD Scorer+230

Mariota trends:

Mariota has failed to throw a touchdown pass in two of four games, and does not have more than two in a game so far this season.

The Falcons’ QB has gone above 202.5 passing yards twice this season.

Mariota’s rushing totals have declined each week. He has run for a combined 7 yards in the past two weeks.

He has run for two touchdowns this season.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)

