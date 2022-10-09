Leonard Fournette rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Leonard Fournette player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 66.5 (-109) 66.5 (-125) Total Rushing Attempts 16.5 (+136) 16.5 (-189) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 94.5 (-106) 94.5 (-129) Total Receptions 3.5 (-145) 3.5 (+106) Total Receiving Yards 24.5 (-103) 24.5 (-133) Longest Reception 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +325 Anytime TD Scorer -185 Player to score 2 or more TDs +285

Fournette trends:

Fournette has started to cede some work to rookie Rachaad White, though he remains the lead back in the Bucs’ offense.

Fournette has seen an increase in targets in all four games this season, topping out with 7 last week against Kansas City.

The Bucs’ lead back has one touchdown this season, and it came through the air in Week 4.

Fournette’s rushing yard totals have declined for four straight weeks, with the past three all being under 66.5 rushing yards.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)