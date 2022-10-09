October 09, 2022
Chris Olave receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game

By John Sahly
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during a post practice press conference. New Orleans Saints practice at the London Irish Facility, Sunbury on Thames, UK on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022 in London. (AP Photo/Ant Upton)

Player props for New Orleans rookie receiver Chris Olave on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Saints play the Seahawks at noon central on Fox.

Chris Olave player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions5.5 (+116)5.5 (-160)
Total Receiving Yards63.5 (-119)63.5 (-115)
Longest Reception22.5 (-123)22.5 (-111)
First TD Scorer+650
Anytime TD Scorer+160
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1000

Olave trends:

Olave has cleared 5.5 receptions just once this season, but he has two games with 11 targets and got 7 targets last week.

In each of the past three weeks, Olave has gone over 63.5 receiving yards, and his longest reception in each of those games was longer than 22.5 yards.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

NEW ORLEANS -5.5 over Seattle

WHEN: Sunday at noon. THE BET: $11 to win $10.

Last week, I said the Saints had to show up or this season was over, and they did that. This week is much different. Not only do they need to win to keep their hopes of a decent season alive, but I think they need to win by a large margin to gain some (well, a lot of) confidence.

Here’s what could be my final show of faith in the Black and Gold.

It’s early in the week, but one has to think Andy Dalton will make his second straight start after the long plane flight home could not have been favorable for Jameis Winston (missed Wednesday’s practice). (Although rest assured, Winston will be back in there when the medical staff and Winston himself deem him able to do so.)

The Seattle defense hasn’t been very good – 28th against the pass and 29th against the run – and it appears as if Alvin Kamara will be a full go on Sunday.

If the Saints can’t beat down Geno Smith and this bad defense, then I am not sure who they will beat up on.

SCORE PREDICTION: Saints 26 (-5), Seahawks 10. (Under 46.)

