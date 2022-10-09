Chris Godwin receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Chris Godwin player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (-145) 5.5 (+106) Total Receiving Yards 60.5 (-117) 60.5 (-117) Longest Reception 20.5 (-121) 20.5 (-121) First TD Scorer +575 Anytime TD Scorer +135 Player to score 2 or more TDs +700

Godwin trends:

Godwin has been nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, in addition to coming back from a torn ACL, but is in for Sunday. He has played two full games.

Godwin is coming off the best game of his season, with seven catches on 10 targets.

Godwin has not found the end zone in either of the two games he has played this season.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)