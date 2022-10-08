Utah vs. UCLA odds, props, pick for Week 6 college football

No. 11 Utah will face No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on Fox. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on Utah-UCLA with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Utah vs. UCLA odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Utah -3.5 (-110) -170 O 64.5 (-110) UCLA +3.5 (-110) +143 U 64.5 (-110)

The Utah-UCLA odds pick, from Zach Ewing: The narrative here from fans who don’t watch a ton of West Coast football is that Utah is the more physical team with the better pedigree over the past 10 years and that UCLA has a flashy Chip Kelly offense that can’t compete when it gets hit in the mouth.

As Lee Corso would croon, “Not so fast, my friends!” The truth is that while Utah has a healthy lead in scoring defense, UCLA has been better on a per-play basis, ranking No. 16 nationally in yards per play allowed while Utah sits at No. 29. On offense, the Bruins have a similar edge: No. 13 in yards per play against the Utes’ No. 26.

The game isn’t that simple of course, and Utah’s schedule has been tougher, but at worst this looks like a matchup of fairly even teams. And UCLA is at home. So you’re GIVING me 3½ points? I’ll take ‘em in what should be one of the best games of the day.

The pick: UCLA 31, Utah 28

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson passing, touchdown prop