October 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Utah vs. UCLA odds, props, pick for Week 6 college football

Illinois bettors can get a bet on the house on Caesars with our bonus promo code

By John Sahly
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates after a win over Washington during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

No. 11 Utah will face No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on Fox. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on Utah-UCLA with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Utah vs. UCLA odds

TeamSpreadMoneylineTotal Points
Utah-3.5 (-110)-170O 64.5 (-110)
UCLA+3.5 (-110)+143U 64.5 (-110)

The Utah-UCLA odds pick, from Zach Ewing: The narrative here from fans who don’t watch a ton of West Coast football is that Utah is the more physical team with the better pedigree over the past 10 years and that UCLA has a flashy Chip Kelly offense that can’t compete when it gets hit in the mouth.

As Lee Corso would croon, “Not so fast, my friends!” The truth is that while Utah has a healthy lead in scoring defense, UCLA has been better on a per-play basis, ranking No. 16 nationally in yards per play allowed while Utah sits at No. 29. On offense, the Bruins have a similar edge: No. 13 in yards per play against the Utes’ No. 26.

The game isn’t that simple of course, and Utah’s schedule has been tougher, but at worst this looks like a matchup of fairly even teams. And UCLA is at home. So you’re GIVING me 3½ points? I’ll take ‘em in what should be one of the best games of the day.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

The pick: UCLA 31, Utah 28

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson passing, touchdown prop

PropOverUnder
Total Passing Touchdowns1.5 (-133)1.5 (-103)
Total Passing Yards263.5 (-117)263.5 (-117)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-154)0.5 (+112)
Total Rushing Yards47.5 (-119)47.5 (-115)

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGambling
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.