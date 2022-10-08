TCU vs. Kansas odds, props, pick for Week 6 college football

The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks take on undefeated TCU on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be broadcast on FS1. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on TCU-Kansas with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

TCU vs. Kansas odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Kansas +7.0 (+100) -267 O 69.0 (-110) TCU -7.0 (-120) +215 U 69.0 (-110)

The TCU-Kansas odds pick, from Zach Ewing: I’ll get this out of the way early: I’m a Missouri graduate and am therefore instinctually obligated to dislike Kansas. I have friends and even family who went to KU and don’t hold personal grudges, but man, I love to hate the school. The stupid made-up bird mascot that’s always printed way too big everywhere, the waving the wheat cheer that looks like a collective rapture and the meaningless Rock Chalk thing. Hate it all. Love to hate it all.

But I swear that’s not why I’m picking TCU! I would never let that sort of thing stand in the way of a good gambling record and you have my solemn word that this handicap is objective:

Kansas is lucky to be 5-0. It’s a great story (I hate it, but again, in the spirit of objectivity, it is great), but the Jayhawks have benefitted from a +4 turnover margin in their four games against FBS opponents and have won three despite being out-gained.

Jalon Daniels is a special talent, but Iowa State managed to bottle him up quite effectively last week — problem is, the Cyclones traveled inside the KU 30-yard line five times and only came away with 11 points, thanks to three missed field goals.

The Jayhawks are 59th in total offense and 79th in total defense, not a combination that usually screams 5-0. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have scored 38 or more points in all four games, including that 55-spot they put on the Sooners last week. Quarterback Max Duggan is rocking a 74.5% completion rate with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Daniels will find a way to keep Kansas in it, but TCU is the better team, and without some more turnover luck and home field magic (always possible!), the Horned Frogs should prevail.

The pick: TCU 41, Kansas 28

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels passing, touchdown prop