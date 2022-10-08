October 07, 2022
South Florida vs. Cincinnati odds, pick for Week 6 college football

By John Sahly
Cincinnati mascot The Bearcat performs in the student section during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

No. 24 Cincinnati takes on South Florida on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Cincinnati. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on USF-Cincinnati with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

South Florida vs. Cincinnati odds

TeamSpreadMoneylineTotal Points
South Florida+27.0 (-110)+2000O 59.0 (-110)
Cincinnati-27.0 (-110)-10000U 59.0 (-110)

The South-Florida-Cincinnati odds pick, from Zach Ewing: Betting spreads this big is always uncomfortable, but this is a total mismatch statistically.

Looking at yards per play, Cincinnati is No. 5 on defense and No. 24 on offense. South Florida is No. 127 on defense — fifth from the bottom — and No. 92 on offense. Drill a little deeper to find that USF allows 5.97 yards per carry, third from last in the country, and UC is No. 3 at 2.39 yards allowed per carry.

That’s the point that makes me more comfortable laying the huge spread. If the Bearcats get out to a big lead, a back-door cover is unlikely because Cincinnati will continue to grind out drives on the ground while South Florida won’t be able to get much going offensively.

The pick: Cincinnati 48, South Florida 10

