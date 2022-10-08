Oregon vs. Arizona odds, pick for Week 6 college football

No. 12 Oregon will face Arizona on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. at Arizona. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on Ohio St.-Michigan St. with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Oregon vs. Arizona odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Oregon -13.5 (-110) -550 O 70.5 (-110) Arizona +13.5 (-110) +400 U 70.5 (-110)

The Oregon-Arizona odds pick, from Zach Ewing: If Pac-12 After Dark™ is your thing, this is the game you’ll want to turn to after the kids go to bed. Two good offenses, two pretty terrible defenses a total of 69½ and lots of potential for chicanery.

The difference for me is that the Ducks have more potential for improvement. Some of their defensive ranking is due to the Georgia obliteration they received in the season opener; you can’t discount that, of course, but you also can’t discount that Oregon has been better in its past four games.

Arizona is improved, and I’ve been burned by them already this year, but I can’t get past this fact: Oregon, No. 8 in yards per rush, vs. Arizona, No. 128 in yards allowed per rush. That’s a recipe for a blowout, even on the road.

The pick: Oregon 49, Arizona 26