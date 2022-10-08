October 07, 2022
Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, props, pick for Week 6 college football

By John Sahly
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

No. 3 Oho State will face Michigan State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will be broadcast on ABC. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on Ohio St.-Michigan St. with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Ohio St. - Michigan St. odds

TeamSpreadMoneylineTotal Points
Ohio State-27.0 (-110)-7000O 65.0 (-110)
Michigan State+27.0 (-110)+1800U 65.0 (-110)

The Ohio State-Michigan State odds pick, from Zach Ewing: This line keeps rising and rising, so if you want to wait until right before kickoff, you might get 28 points or more here. The public seemingly can’t wait to put its money on the explosive Buckeyes.

There is good reason to like Ohio State here, truthfully: This offense is humming on every cylinder even with a few injuries.

And on the flip side, Michigan State has struggled, getting hammered at Washington and at home against Minnesota. It’s possible the Spartans follow up their 11-win season from 2021 by missing a bowl game.

But at a certain point, the spread just gets too high. This is the Buckeyes’ first road game, it’s a tough environment, and if MSU is going to turn things around, competing here would be a good place to start. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Sparty get out to a shock lead in the first half. Ohio State likely will run them down and then some, but not in a total blowout.

The pick: Ohio State 41, Michigan State 24

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud passing, touchdown prop

PropOverUnder
Total Passing Touchdowns3.5 (-117)3.5 (-117)
Total Passing Yards330.5 (-117)330.5 (-117)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-133)0.5 (-103)

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.