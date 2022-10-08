Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, props, pick for Week 6 college football

No. 3 Oho State will face Michigan State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will be broadcast on ABC. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on Ohio St.-Michigan St. with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Ohio St. - Michigan St. odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Ohio State -27.0 (-110) -7000 O 65.0 (-110) Michigan State +27.0 (-110) +1800 U 65.0 (-110)

The Ohio State-Michigan State odds pick, from Zach Ewing: This line keeps rising and rising, so if you want to wait until right before kickoff, you might get 28 points or more here. The public seemingly can’t wait to put its money on the explosive Buckeyes.

There is good reason to like Ohio State here, truthfully: This offense is humming on every cylinder even with a few injuries.

And on the flip side, Michigan State has struggled, getting hammered at Washington and at home against Minnesota. It’s possible the Spartans follow up their 11-win season from 2021 by missing a bowl game.

But at a certain point, the spread just gets too high. This is the Buckeyes’ first road game, it’s a tough environment, and if MSU is going to turn things around, competing here would be a good place to start. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Sparty get out to a shock lead in the first half. Ohio State likely will run them down and then some, but not in a total blowout.

The pick: Ohio State 41, Michigan State 24

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud passing, touchdown prop