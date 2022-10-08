East Carolina vs. Tulane odds, pick for Week 6 college football

East Carolina takes on Tulane on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Tulane. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on ECU-Tulane with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

East Carolina vs. Tulane odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points East Carolina +3.0 (-110) +130 O 55.5 (-110) Tulane -3.0 (-110) -155 U 55.5 (-110)

The East Carolina-Tulane odds pick, from Zach Ewing: The Green Wave has had two huge wins this season, winning at Kansas State in a complete stunner and then opening up American Athletic Conference play with a big win at Houston.

After the first one, they followed up with a stinker of a loss against Southern Miss that just screamed hangover. But it feels like this one will be different. For one thing, these college kids might have learned something from their mistakes the first time around. For another, they have an extra day of rest since that Houston game was on a Friday night.

And finally, Tulane — whether Michael Pratt or Justin Ibieta is back at quarterback or if third-stringer Kai Horton is back after throwing for three touchdowns in Houston — is better than East Carolina, which has only played one road game and slogged past South Florida despite allowing 455 yards last week.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

The pick: Tulane 35, East Carolina 27