East Carolina vs. Tulane odds, pick for Week 6 college football

By John Sahly
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Tulane won 17-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

East Carolina takes on Tulane on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Tulane. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. Tulane odds

TeamSpreadMoneylineTotal Points
East Carolina+3.0 (-110)+130O 55.5 (-110)
Tulane-3.0 (-110)-155U 55.5 (-110)

The East Carolina-Tulane odds pick, from Zach Ewing: The Green Wave has had two huge wins this season, winning at Kansas State in a complete stunner and then opening up American Athletic Conference play with a big win at Houston.

After the first one, they followed up with a stinker of a loss against Southern Miss that just screamed hangover. But it feels like this one will be different. For one thing, these college kids might have learned something from their mistakes the first time around. For another, they have an extra day of rest since that Houston game was on a Friday night.

And finally, Tulane — whether Michael Pratt or Justin Ibieta is back at quarterback or if third-stringer Kai Horton is back after throwing for three touchdowns in Houston — is better than East Carolina, which has only played one road game and slogged past South Florida despite allowing 455 yards last week.

The pick: Tulane 35, East Carolina 27

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.