Spencer’s Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire report: See which names are worth adding to your squad

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and I hope that your fantasy football team didn’t lose by less than a point like one of mine did.

Thankfully I won the majority of my leagues with big names like Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson going off, but there were also some disappointing performers such as Dak Prescott and Elijah Mitchell who are facing lengthy absences.

It’s now time to break down which names are worth adding to your squad from the waiver wire at each position. (Players must be rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues to make the list.)

QUARTERBACKS

Matt Ryan, Colts (24% rostered)

Ryan’s debut could’ve ended better against the Texans, but the good news was that the Colts offense showed promise for fantasy. With Michael Pittman set for an elite season, expect Ryan to build upon last week in a plus matchup this week against the Jaguars, and he could be worth keeping for the long haul if your team just lost Prescott.

Carson Wentz, Commanders (16.6%)

Wentz got off to a blazing start against the aforementioned Jaguars, and he draws another juicy matchup against a Lions defense that was carved up in Week 1 by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Wentz might be a permanent solution considering how inconsistent he’s been, but he’s well worth a pickup in Week 2 for those looking to stream a quarterback.

RUNNING BACKS

Darrell Henderson, Rams (45.8%)

Henderson surprisingly saw the majority of the touches for the Rams in Week 1, as Cam Akers looked no better than he did last season coming off a torn Achilles tendon. With Akers clearly not himself, Henderson appears to be the back to own in this offense for the foreseeable future, and he draws a plus matchup this week against the rebuilding Falcons.

Jeff Wilson, 49ers (3.5%)

Elijah Mitchell was placed on injured reserve after suffering a sprained MCL in Week 1 and will miss at least two months, making Wilson the de facto starting running back for the foreseeable future in the run-heavy 49ers offense. This backfield will be a committee with Deebo Samuel also getting carries, but Wilson should see enough early down work to be worth a bench spot and could be worth starting in the right matchup.

Khalil Herbert, Bears (24.8%)

Herbert split the rushing workload fairly evenly with starter David Montgomery in Week 1 and received the all-important goal line work to end the day with more fantasy points. While it’s too early to say that Herbert’s passed up Montgomery as the starter, it’s trending to be a committee at the least to where Herbert is worth a speculative add.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Josh Palmer, Chargers (35.5%)

With Keenan Allen set to miss this week with a hamstring injury, Palmer should see all the work he can handle as one of Justin Herbert’s go-to targets in what projects to be a Thursday night shootout against the Chiefs. Palmer is well worth adding even though he didn’t perform in Week 1 considering he thrived down the stretch last season while Allen was out.

Julio Jones, Buccaneers (43.4%)

It’s crazy to think we’re living in a world where Julio Jones is floating on fantasy football waiver wires, but that needs to change after he showed that he’s still got something left in the tank in Week 1. Tom Brady will be looking toward Julio early and often with Chris Godwin out, and he’s set up for more this week against the Saints with Marshon Lattimore shadowing Mike Evans.

Kyle Philips, Titans (0.5%)

Philips fell through the cracks in seemingly every draft despite a promising offseason, but he proved that the offseason praise was no joke after he led the Titans in receiving yards in Week 1. Ryan Tannehill has very few trustworthy options with A.J. Brown gone, so Philips should continue to see targets from the slot and is well worth an add in deep leagues.

TIGHT ENDS

Gerald Everett, Chargers (13.5%)

With many tight ends stinking it up in Week 1, Everett thrived in his first game with the Chargers and showed what he’s capable of with Justin Herbert throwing him the football. Everett’s not been the most consistent, but he should have enough big weeks to be worth a pickup and is set for another strong showing this week against the Chiefs.

Evan Engram, Jaguars (20.5%)

Engram had a disappointing Jaguars debut, but the positive takeaway was that he was the only tight end targeted by Trevor Lawrence. Better days are ahead for the retooled Jaguars offense, and Engram should play a key part and could start producing as soon as this week against a Colts defense that was torched by the Texans tight ends.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram