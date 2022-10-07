October 06, 2022
Rays vs. Guardians AL Wild Card odds, props, boosts

Illinois bettors can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland

By John Sahly
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates a 5-3 win in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs open up with the Cleveland Guardians playing host to the Tampa Bay Rays. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on the playoffs with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Rays vs. Guardians odds

TeamMoneylineRun LineTotal Runs
Tampa Bay Rays+100+1.5 (-235)O 6.0 (+100)
Cleveland Guardians-120-1.5 (+192)U 6.0 (-120)

NRFI (No Run in First Inning) odds

YesNo
+130-160

Pitching Odds

PlayerPropOverUnder
Shane BieberTotal Pitching Strikeouts5.5 (+111)5.5 (-164)
Shane McClanahanTotal Pitching Strikeouts4.5 (-129)4.5 (-113)
Shane BieberTotal Hits Allowed4.5 (-139)4.5 (-105)
Shane McClanahanTotal Hits Allowed4.5 (-110)4.5 (-161)
Shane BieberTo Be Accredited With A WinYes (+173)No (-268)
Shane McClanahanTo Be Accredited With A WinYes (+205)No (-328)

Odds boosts available:

Shane Bieber over 6.5 strikeouts and Jose Ramirez records a hit: +350

• Bieber has recorded over 6.5 strikeouts in four of his past eight starts. Ramirez has a hit in five consecutive games.

Rays win & Randy Arozarena hits a home run: +1100

• Arozarena has hit a home run in only two games since September 6.

Caesars Illinois boost promo: +575 odds if Guardians, Phillies, Blue Jays all win Wild Card MLB Playoff series

