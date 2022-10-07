Rays vs. Guardians AL Wild Card odds, props, boosts

The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs open up with the Cleveland Guardians playing host to the Tampa Bay Rays. New Illinois bettors can get in on betting on the playoffs with a bet on the house up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook when you register here with our promo code.

Rays vs. Guardians odds

Team Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Tampa Bay Rays +100 +1.5 (-235) O 6.0 (+100) Cleveland Guardians -120 -1.5 (+192) U 6.0 (-120)

NRFI (No Run in First Inning) odds

Yes No +130 -160

Pitching Odds

Player Prop Over Under Shane Bieber Total Pitching Strikeouts 5.5 (+111) 5.5 (-164) Shane McClanahan Total Pitching Strikeouts 4.5 (-129) 4.5 (-113) Shane Bieber Total Hits Allowed 4.5 (-139) 4.5 (-105) Shane McClanahan Total Hits Allowed 4.5 (-110) 4.5 (-161) Shane Bieber To Be Accredited With A Win Yes (+173) No (-268) Shane McClanahan To Be Accredited With A Win Yes (+205) No (-328)

Odds boosts available:

Shane Bieber over 6.5 strikeouts and Jose Ramirez records a hit: +350

• Bieber has recorded over 6.5 strikeouts in four of his past eight starts. Ramirez has a hit in five consecutive games.

Rays win & Randy Arozarena hits a home run: +1100

• Arozarena has hit a home run in only two games since September 6.

Caesars Illinois boost promo: +575 odds if Guardians, Phillies, Blue Jays all win Wild Card MLB Playoff series