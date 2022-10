In this episode of the Bet Chicago Sports Podcast, Shane Jackson is joined by Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond to help preview the Thursday Night Football matchup. This game is listed as a pick ‘em, but is there an argument to bet on the Bears to beat the Commanders? They dive into that and more ahead of TNF.

