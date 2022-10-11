Time to stop ignoring Taysom Hill in fantasy football: See top Week 6 waiver wire targets

Week 5 was action-packed as far as fantasy football points with the NFL seeing an increase in scoring across the board, and with that came some surprise top performers.

The week’s biggest surprise was the Saints’ Taysom Hill, and it’s safe to say that his fantasy production is no longer just a flash in the pan considering how involved he was in the offense.

Hill headlines this week’s top waiver wire additions, and there are several players out there who can be quality additions if your fantasy team needs help.

Players must be rostered in less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list.

TOP PRIORITY

Taysom Hill, Saints TE (11.8% rostered)

Hill delivered a career-best performance on Sunday in which he ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, and with that saw him lead all tight ends in fantasy points despite Travis Kelce also delivering four touchdowns. Hill now ranks seventh on the season in tight end fantasy points, and his ability to run and throw makes him a must-add considering that there are few trustworthy options at the position and that his ceiling is much higher than any other available tight end.

TOP RUNNING BACK

Eno Benjamin, Cardinals (6.8%)

Benjamin took over as the Cardinals workhorse running back last week after James Conner’s early exit and looked the part, as he was able to post a solid 14.3 fantasy points. While Conner’s injury isn’t expected to sideline him long term, Benjamin is still worth a waiver claim considering how injury prone Conner’s been throughout his career.

TOP WIDE RECEIVER

Alec Pierce, Colts (8.6%)

Pierce was on the list last week and returns this week after another quality showing in which he led the Colts in receiving yards. Add him now before the mainstream catches on because his connection with Colts quarterback Matt Ryan seems to be improving each week.

TOP QUARTERBACK

Geno Smith, Seahawks (32.5%)

This one technically breaks the rule since Smith is rostered in slightly over 30% of leagues, but I felt obligated to include him since he’s a much better option than any other quarterback that meets the under 30 mark. Smith’s hot start doesn’t appear to be a fluke, as the Seahawks should continue airing it out due to their below average defense.

ALSO CONSIDER

Rondale Moore, Cardinals WR (19.6%)

The Cardinals have bench Greg Dortch in favor of Moore, who took over the slot role last week and was targeted heavily. Moore is well worth a look now that he’s fully healthy considering his key role in the offense that should continue even when DeAndre Hopkins returns next week.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE (25.3%)

The Bengals leaned on Hurst more as a receiver last week with Tee Higgins banged up, and he stepped up with his best game of the season. Look for Hurst to continue to be involved and could see another high dose of targets of Higgins’ injury issues persist.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Khalil Shakir, Bills WR (0.8%)

Shakir got in on the fun this past week in a blowout victory, and he should remain part of Josh Allen’s wide receiver rotation with the Bills being beat up at the position. He’s worth a flier considering that this elite offense can support multiple fantasy relevant receivers.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram