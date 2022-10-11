Low total in Bears vs. Commanders continues to fall ahead of Thursday Night Football

A low total is now even lower ahead of Thursday Night Football.

This week’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders had an opening total of 40 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The total is now 38 at the same shop, which is in line with the rest of the market.

It goes without saying, but this is obviously the lowest total on the Week 6 slate as of Tuesday morning. The next-lowest mark at Caesars Sportsbook is the Rams-Panthers matchup, which has a point total of 41.

None of this should come as a surprise based on what we have seen from both teams, and some of the recent moment might be due to the weather. According to nflweather.com, there is projected to be winds of 14 miles per hour at kickoff.

My numbers also project this total to be 39 points, and honestly that might be optimistic based on how these offenses have performed along with the fact that both teams have a short week of preparation.

Last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup didn’t feature a single touchdown, when the Indianapolis Colts prevailed in overtime to record a 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. So the bar is honestly pretty low for this upcoming TNF battle to be better than that.

On Sunday, the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings went over the closing point total of 44. It marked just the second time this season that a Bears’ game has gone over. The game was a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans, which finished above the total of 39. The Bears have had three games of a point total lower than 40 to start the season.

The Commanders have also gone under their point total three times through five weeks, including last week’s 21-17 loss to the Titans. This would be the lowest total for a Commanders’ game yet, as each of their first five contests had a total of 41.5 or higher.

The Bears rank 27th in the league in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game, while the Commanders come in one spot ahead of them by posting 18 points per outing. Carson Wentz ranks 24th among all quarterbacks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 64 this year, while Justin Fields is 33rd with a mark of 57.2.

It is a primetime football game, so we will all be logging into our Amazon Prime accounts come Thursday. But keep expectations low, because this game likely won’t provide much fireworks.