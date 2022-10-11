Julio Urias to lead Dodgers over Padres, plus a Yankee Stadium over: Best bets for Oct. 11

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 11:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB: Dodgers (-1.5) over Padres

The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Our take: The MLB divisional round is here, and while the Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t always lived up to postseason expectations, they typically dominate in this opening round.

The Dodgers once again have a deep pitching staff led by Julio Urias, who takes the mound today against a Padres team in which he’s had four successful regular season outings against.

The Padres will counter with Mike Clevinger, who’s struggled against the Dodgers this season, so we’re expecting the Dodgers to keep up their winning ways tonight by multiple runs.

YANKEE STADIUM OVER

The play: MLB: Guardians at Yankees over seven runs

The odds/bet: +105 ($10 to win $10.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

Our take: The initial thought was to take the under with both teams having quality starting pitchers taking the mound, but the Yankee Stadium factor swung us toward the over.

The Yankees lineup is one of the most feared in baseball, especially at home, and they’ll be facing a Guardians starting pitcher in Cal Quantrill whose record appears to be a bit deceiving at 15-5.

While Quantrill’s had a strong season, he’s struggled when facing quality lineups, so the Yankees shouldn’t have trouble scoring in the friendly confines of their home park.

Plus, Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole hasn’t been quite as dominant this season to where the Guardians should be able to score a few too and put this one over seven.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL: Raiders at Chiefs over 51.5 (WON $30)

NFL: Chiefs (-7) over Raiders (LOST $11.50)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$28.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$28.50 (1-1)

Total for October: +$189.20 (13-4)

Total for 2022: -$11.50 (258-287)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).