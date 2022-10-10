Week 7 college football betting odds, TV schedule: Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Illinois-Minnesota, more

There are only eight possible matchups between unbeaten teams left in college football’s regular season.

Three of them happen this week. Considering we’re now halfway through, that’s amazing and likely makes this the most meaningful week of the season until the final weeks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-7½ at Caesars Sportsbook). Michigan (-7) vs. Penn State. TCU (-4) vs. Oklahoma State. The winners will remain in drivers’ seats for playoff spots, the losers will be on the outside looking in.

The other five possibilities for unbeaten regular season matchups probably won’t all happen, and they’re mostly in different weeks: Syracuse at Clemson (Week 8, but both must win tricky games this week first); either Ohio State-Penn State (Week 9) OR Michigan-Ohio State (Week 13); either Tennessee-Georgia (Week 10) OR Alabama-Ole Miss (Week 11); USC at UCLA (Week 12); and Coastal Carolina at James Madison (Week 13).

So, yeah, this is a big week.

As for the home state team, Illinois is back in the top 25 for the first time since 2011. The Illini celebrate by ... being underdogs in their home game against unranked Minnesota, which is a 3½-point favorite on Saturday in Champaign.

Here's a complete schedule and list of the available Week 7 point spreads and over/under totals:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7, o/u 51½), 11 a.m., Fox

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss (-11½, o/u 54½), 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (-7, o/u 64), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas (-14½, o/u 49½), 11 a.m., ABC

Minnesota (-3½, o/u 39½) at No. 24 Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

No. 3 Alabama (-7½, o/u 65½) at No. 6 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (-4, o/u 68), 2:30 p.m., ABC

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (-39, o/u 58), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse (-5, o/u 44), 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 25 James Madison (-10½, o/u 63½) at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 Clemson (-4, o/u 51) at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

No. 16 Mississippi State (-6½, o/u 47½) at No. 22 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (-3½, o/u 66½), 7 p.m., Fox

Other games

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

UL at Marshall (-7½, o/u 48½), 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Baylor (-3½, o/u 54½) at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1

Temple at Central Florida (-24, o/u 46), 6 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Navy at SMU (-12, o/u 56½), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

UTSA (-33, o/u 63½) at Florida International, 7 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina (-11½, o/u 57), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Central Michigan (-13, o/u 58½) at Akron, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) (-6½, o/u 47) at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., ESPN+

*Colgate at Army, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Miami (-7½, o/u 47½) at Virginia Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo (-15, o/u 46½) at UMass, noon

Cal (-14½, o/u 49) at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UConn at Ball State (-9, o/u 47), 1 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU (-3, o/u 59½), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Maryland (-11, o/u 60½) at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio at Western Michigan (-1½, o/u 60), 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas State at Troy (-16½, o/u 48½), 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB (-24, o/u 62½), 2:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky (-7, o/u 66) at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan (-2, o/u 63), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Kent State at Toledo (-8, o/u 62), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

*Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wisconsin (-6½, o/u 48½) at Michigan State, 3 p.m., Fox

Tulane (-10½, o/u 55) at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at North Texas (-6, o/u 70½), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Arizona at Washington (-15½, o/u 71), 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Rice at Florida Atlantic (-5, o/u 56), 5 p.m., ESPN+

LSU at Florida (-2½, o/u 48), 6 p.m., ESPN

Utah State (-9, o/u 48) at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

UL-Monroe at South Alabama (-17, o/u 54), 6 p.m., NFL Network

Arkansas State at Southern Miss (-3½, o/u 55½), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Stanford at Notre Dame (-15½, o/u 52½), 6:30 p.m., NBC

Nebraska at Purdue (-12, o/u 57½), 6:30 p.m., BTN

Memphis at East Carolina (-4½, o/u 59½), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina (-6, o/u 66½) at Duke, 7 p.m., ACC Network

New Mexico (-6, o/u 37½) at New Mexico State, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State (-3, o/u 53), 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Air Force (-9½, o/u 53½) at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Jose State (-7, o/u 49½) at Fresno State, 9:45 p.m., FS1

Nevada (-5, o/u 48½) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.