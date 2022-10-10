NFL Week 6 early odds, betting lines: Buffalo Bills a slight favorite heading into showdown at Kansas City

One thing is for sure, Week 6 will be a tough one to prognosticate, as there are seven games with spread of three points or fewer, including the highlight game of Buffalo traveling to play their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that rematch of last year’s incredible AFC divisional-round playoff game, it’s the Bills, the Super Bowl LVII favorite, who are slight favorites heading into the week.

And if somehow you are still alive in your Survivor / Knockout pools, it could be a tough one, unless you still have the Los Angeles Rams available, as they are 10-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers, which fired Coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning.

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Bye weeks: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington (even, ML -110, o/u 38.5) at Chicago (-110), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

New Orleans (+1, ML -105), o/u 43) vs. Cincinnati (-115), noon

Minnesota (-3, ML -155, o/u 45.5) at Miami (+130), noon

Baltimore (-5.5, ML -240, o/u 44) at NY Giants (+196), noon

New England (+3, ML +130, o/u 42.5) at Cleveland (-155), noon

San Francisco (-6, ML -267, o/u 43) at Atlanta (+215), noon

NY Jets (+7, ML +270, o/u 47) at Green Bay (-345), noon

Tampa Bay (-8, ML -385, o/u 43.5) at Pittsburgh (+300), noon

Jacksonville (+2, ML +115, o/u 42) at Indianapolis (-135), noon

Arizona (-3, ML -145, o/u 51.5) at Seattle (+122), 3:05 p.m.

Carolina (+10, ML +345, o/u 41) at LA Rams (-455), 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo (-2, ML -125, o/u 53.5) at Kansas City (+105), 3:25 p.m.

Dallas (+5, ML +192, o/u 42.5) at Philadelphia (-235), 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver (+6, ML +215, o/u 45) at LA Chargers (-267), 7:15 p.m.