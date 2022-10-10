Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders opens as pick ‘em ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears won’t have to wait long to return to the football field.

Fresh off a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears will be back in action on Thursday Night Football with a home meeting against the Washington Commanders. And oddsmakers don’t really know what to do with this game.

The spread for this Week 6 matchup opened as a pick ‘em at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The moneyline price for each team is listed at -110 at the time of this writing on Sunday evening.

So what does this mean? Assuming the Bears get approximately 1.5-2 points for being the home team, oddsmakers are saying the Commanders would be slightly better if these two teams played on a neutral field.

The Commanders are 1-4 on the year and have lost four in a row since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener. The Bears, meanwhile, are below .500 (at 2-3) for the first time all year after losing by a touchdown against the Vikings.

Both of these teams had backbreaking turnovers on the final drive of their respective game. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw an interception at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left, which sealed a 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Trailing by a touchdown, the Bears’ final drive came to an abrupt halt after Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbled the ball away while trying to fight for extra yards on the Minnesota 39-yard line. The late turnover spoiled an otherwise valiant effort by the Bears, who rallied from a 21-3 deficit and even took a lead at one point early in the fourth quarter.

Thursday Night Football contests tend to be ugly, and this one could be the ugliest based on how these two teams have played to start the year. That explains the total of 40 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is currently the lowest total on the Week 6 slate.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Opening odds via Caesars Sportsbook:

Spread: PK

Moneyline: WAS -110/CHI -110

Total: 40