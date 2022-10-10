3 takeaways from NFL Week 5, including why we have concerns about the NFC contenders

There is just one game left on the Week 5 slate, but this past weekend taught us a lot about the current state of the league.

Fans of the NFL know that this is a week-to-week league, and we tend to overreact to what we just saw. That’s why it is important to sleep on it, and then take a fresh look at everything that transpired before assessing what mattered and what didn’t.

I plan to do that each week with a few takeaways from the week that was, and how we can use that when placing bets in the future.

I’m worried about the Los Angeles Rams

I was watching the Rams’ 22-10 loss to the Cowboys closely because I had a big bet on the defending champions. The Rams posted an advantage in almost every metric other than the final scoreboard, and it certainly didn’t help that they spotted the Cowboys a 9-0 advantage to begin the game.

But consider me concerned about the Rams after what we have seen through five weeks. This offensive line simply can’t block anyone. According to the premium stats at Pro Football Focus, the Rams rank 31st both pass blocking (47.1) and run blocking (58.9) entering Week 6.

The Rams can’t seem to run the ball or find success through the air. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked five times by the Cowboys on Sunday and has now been sacked 21 times on the year. The Rams have scored just one touchdown over the past nine quarters.

Week 6 offers up a good opportunity for the Rams to get back in the win column, as they are a 10.5-point favorite over the Carolina Panthers in their final game before a bye week. But, if this offense doesn’t make major strides after the bye, I’m not sure how anyone could feel comfortable backing the Rams against legitimate opponents.

Sean McVay twice tonight on Matthew Stafford: “I think he needs more help.” He means in all phases: Run, pass, blocking, protection. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 9, 2022

The Packers are vulnerable, but it might not matter

Sticking with the theme of worrying about NFC contenders, the Green Bay Packers have some issues following a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. Now games in London can get pretty weird, but the Packers have been a bit vulnerable during a 3-2 start to the season.

The Packers rank 13th in EPA (expected points added) per play, which is a bit of a step back from where they usually sit in the Aaron Rodgers era. They have yet to score more than 27 points in a game this season, and are relying on the rushing attack while having the back-to-back MVP under center.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers’ defense was projected to be one of the better units in the league. They currently rank 18th in EPA, sandwiched in between both the Washington Commanders and Giants. Only 10 teams are surrendering more yards on the ground than the Packers, who are giving up an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

None of this could end up mattering, however. The Packers should bounce back in a meeting against the Jets this weekend, where they are favored by a touchdown at Caesars Sportsbook. The Packers also might not have too many teams to worry about in the NFC North, if they can win their rematch with the Vikings in Week 17.

Aaron Jones on #Packers passing 3rd & 2, 4th & 2 nearing one minute left at the 6-yard line down a touchdown.



"I'd put my money on giving me or AJ Dillon two downs to get two yards, I'd put my money on it." pic.twitter.com/FL1sLZqYzi — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) October 9, 2022

The Ravens might be a sleeping giant

According to my current power ratings, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the elite teams this year and firmly ahead of the next tier. I think most people would agree with that based on what we have seen through five weeks.

But I think the Baltimore Ravens could be on the verge of joining that group. The Ravens secured a 19-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, but it was a game that they controlled for much of the night.

The Ravens famously have led for all but 14 seconds in their two losses, suggesting this team could be even better than its 3-2 overall record would indicate. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to action in Week 5 and running back J.K. Dobbins appears to be getting his legs under him as well.

With key players now back in the lineup, the Ravens are closer to full strength than they have been in quite some time. I believe this team is about to start rattling off wins, starting with a road contest against the New York Giants in Week 6. The time to consider futures prices for Baltimore might be now.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Ravens are +1300 to win the Super Bowl and +600 to win the AFC.