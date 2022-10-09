Best bets for Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 5 matchup

The Chicago Bears (2-2) have a NFC North matchup on deck, squaring off with the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) in Minneapolis. I believe this game will be more competitive than expected, and my best bets for today’s matchup prove just that.

I went 2-1 on my favorite picks in last week’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, following a 3-0 showing in the Bears’ win over the Houston Texans. This means I can technically give out four picks and still be .500 over this three-week stretch at worst. Let’s do that then, shall we?

Remember to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today if you want to tail any of these picks. Illinois residents can registers through this sign-up code to take advantage of a new-user offer.

Bet No. 1: Bears +7.5 (+100)

The Vikings tend to play close games, as they have won their last two contests against the Detroit Lions and the Andy Dalton-led Saints by a combined seven points. This spread opened at a touchdown at Caesars Sportsbook, but I jumped on the line when it climbed up to 7.5.

Bet No. 2: Over 17 points for Bears (-110)

It is rare for a team to play the following week after a London game. In fact, it has only happened five times. Opposing team totals have gone 4-1 to the over in such scenarios. The Bears are primed for their best offensive performance against a vulnerable Vikings defense.

Bet No. 3: Over 162.5 passing yards for Justin Fields (-115)

Justin Fields cleared the lowest passing yardage prop in history with 173 yards against the Giants last weekend. Only seven teams have surrendered more passing yards than the Vikings this season, so I do expect Fields to post another solid passing performance today.

Bet No. 4: Darnell Mooney to score a TD

My weekly touchdown scorer pick is always my smallest wager, but I’m banking on Darnell Mooney to score his first touchdown of the season.

Shane Jackson’s final card

• Bears +7.5 (+100)

• Over 17 points for Bears (-110)

• Over 162.5 passing yards for Justin Fields (-115)

• Darnell Mooney to score a TD (+230)