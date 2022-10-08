Touchdown scorer picks for Bears at Vikings in NFL Week 5

It is time to head north, as the Chicago Bears will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a NFC North matchup on Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, currently has a total of 44 for this matchup. The Vikings are favored by 7.5 points, and have been receiving most of the action ahead of kickoff.

But hopefully you have placed your side or total bet for this game by now. It is time for my weekly touchdown scorer pick, something I plan to do for every Bears game this season. These bets will be smaller because I don’t expect to have much success with this prop market over the course of the season. My 1-3 record on the year is proof of that.

Vikings players favored to find the end zone

It should come as no surprise, but a pair of Vikings standouts have the best odds of scoring a touchdown on Sunday.

Running back Dalvin Cook is the betting favorite with a price of -200 at Caesars Sportsbook, while receiver Justin Jefferson has a value of -110. What this means is that a $110 bet on Jefferson to score a touchdown would net $100.

Jefferson has a trio of touchdowns on the year, his latest being a rushing score against the Saints. He scored twice against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and is probably eager to face another division rival.

Cook has scored once thus far, punching in a 4-yard rushing touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Shane Jackson’s pick

I bet on Darnell Mooney in Week 1 and that failed miserably, but I’m ready to go back to the team’s primary receiver in this matchup.

Mooney has become more involved as of late, catching four passes for 94 yards in last week’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. He has yet to score a touchdown, but I could see him getting behind the Vikings secondary for a big play on Sunday. It goes with my thoughts on the Bears passing offense finding a path to success on Sunday.

The current price for Mooney to score a touchdown is +230 at Caesars Sportsbook, but I wouldn’t be surprised if you could get better odds closer to kickoff.

Pick: Darnell Mooney to score a TD (+230)

TD scorer results

Week 1: Darnell Mooney to score a TD — Loss

Week 2: AJ Dillon to score a TD — Loss

Week 3: Dameon Pierce to score a TD — Win

Week 4: Khalil Herbert to score a TD — Loss