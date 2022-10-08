Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears betting splits: Bettors are laying the points in NFL Week 5

It should come as no surprise, but people are betting on the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) in this week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-2) in Minneapolis.

Max Meyer, who is an Editorial Content Writer for Caesars Sportsbook, released betting splits via this tweet on Friday. The Vikings have received a majority of the bets and handle to cover the 7.5-point spread against the Bears.

As of Friday, 72.5% of the money was on the Vikings spread. Only six different teams had a higher spread handle ahead of the Week 5 slate. Just over 60% of the tickets are on the Vikings to win by at least eight as well.

This is a significant split, because the Vikings tend to always play close games. They have won their last two meetings with the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints by a combined seven points. But the betting action does help explain why the spread moved up to 7.5 after opening at a touchdown.

Per the database at sportsoddshistory.com, the Bears are 1-2-1 against the spread so far this season. The Vikings, meanwhile, are 1-3 against the spread to begin the Kevin O’Connell era.

While bettors are backing the Vikings this week, that isn’t the most-lopsided action for this upcoming slate. The Tennessee Titans, who are a 2-point favorites against the Washington Commanders, have received the most bets with a ticket count of 86.3%.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received 93.6% of the handle to cover a 10-point spread against the Atlanta Falcons, who are actually the only team 4-0 ATS on the year.

