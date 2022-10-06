The MLB playoffs bracket is set: See the Wild Card series odds and World Series futures

The MLB regular season has concluded, and with that begins a new-look MLB postseason featuring an expanded 12-team playoff bracket.

There’s an extra Wild Card series in each league, and each series will be three games as opposed to the previous one-and-done format for Wild Card teams looking to advance to the NLDS.

The first pitch will be thrown on Friday between the Rays and Guardians, with three more games to follow, and Caesars Sportsbook has the series odds for all four Wild Card matchups as well as World Series futures odds for the 12 postseason teams.

MLB WILD CARD SERIES ODDS

AL: Rays (+105) at Guardians (-125)

This is set to be the closest Wild Card series according to the odds. The Rays have been struggling as of late, but they’ve got plenty of postseason experience and always seem to surprise people. The Guardians have been red hot in September though and will be tough to beat considering how strong their pitching is.

Game 1 odds: Rays (+100) at Guardians (-120); 11:07 a.m. first pitch

Game 1 projected starting pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) vs. Shane Bieber (Guardians)

Most feared hitters: Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez, Rays SS Wander Franco

NL: Phillies (+120) at Cardinals (-140)

The Phillies scuffled down the stretch, but they were able to snag the final postseason spot and could be dangerous considering they have one of the top starting pitching duos in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The Cardinals are solid and will be extra motivated for what could be the “last dance” for all three of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

Game 1 odds: Phillies (-105) at Cardinals (-115); 1:07 p.m. first pitch

Game 1 projected starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) vs. Adam Wainwright (Cardinals)

Most feared hitters: Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Phillies OF Bryce Harper

AL: Mariners (+140) at Blue Jays (-160)

This is the most interesting series for those that enjoy watching the game’s top young talent, with both teams featuring players who are set to be stars for the next decade-plus. They both have a shot to make deep runs with solid veterans complementing their young stars. The Blue Jays come in as favorites due to having slightly more firepower.

Game 1 odds: Mariners (+122) at Blue Jays (-145); 3:07 p.m. first pitch

Game 1 projected starting pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) vs. Alek Manoah (Blue Jays)

Most feared hitters: Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez

NL: Padres (+150) at Mets (-170)

The Mets were expected to have this series off, but they blew their divisional lead and now catch a Padres team that started to find its footing in September. The Mets are favored because their elite starting pitching duo, but the Padres aren’t lacking in bats.

Game 1 odds: Padres (+122) at Mets (-145); 7:07 p.m. first pitch

Game 1 projected starting pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) vs. Max Scherzer (Mets)

Most feared hitters: Mets 1B Pete Alonso, Padres 3B Manny Machado

WORLD SERIES ODDS

Los Angeles Dodgers (NL No. 1) +300

Houston Astros (AL No. 1) +380

New York Yankees (AL No. 2) +500

Atlanta Braves (NL No. 2) +600

New York Mets (NL No. 4) +800

Toronto Blue Jays (AL No. 4) +1800

Seattle Mariners (AL No. 5) +2000

St. Louis Cardinals (NL No. 3) +2000

San Diego Padres (NL No. 5) +2800

Tampa Bay Rays (AL No. 6) +3000

Philadelphia Phillies (NL No. 6) +3500

Cleveland Guardians (AL No. 3) +3500