October 06, 2022
Russell Wilson passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bet Denver QB Russell Wilson’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Player props for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Russell Wilson player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (+116)1.5 (-160)
Total Passing Yards229.5 (-137)229.5 (+100)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-108)0.5 (-127)
Total Passing Completions19.5 (-133)19.5 (-103)
Total Passing Attempts31.5 (-109)31.5 (-125)
Longest Passing Completion35.5 (-117)35.5 (-117)
Total Rushing Yards13.5 (-101)13.5 (-101)
First TD Scorer+1700
Anytime TD Scorer+460
Last TD Scorer+1500

Wilson trends:

Wilson has gone over 1.5 touchdown passes in just one out of four weeks - it came last week against Las Vegas.

In two of four games this season, Wilson has gone over 229.5 passing yards - Week 1 and Week 4.

Wilson only has one interception on the year.

In two of our games this year, Wilson has more than 19.5 completions.

Wilson’s longest completions in games this year: 55, 34, 35, and 67 yards.

In each of the past two games, Wilson has rushed for more than 13.5 yards.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos

