Russell Wilson passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Player props for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Russell Wilson player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (+116) 1.5 (-160) Total Passing Yards 229.5 (-137) 229.5 (+100) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-108) 0.5 (-127) Total Passing Completions 19.5 (-133) 19.5 (-103) Total Passing Attempts 31.5 (-109) 31.5 (-125) Longest Passing Completion 35.5 (-117) 35.5 (-117) Total Rushing Yards 13.5 (-101) 13.5 (-101) First TD Scorer +1700 Anytime TD Scorer +460 Last TD Scorer +1500

Wilson trends:

Wilson has gone over 1.5 touchdown passes in just one out of four weeks - it came last week against Las Vegas.

In two of four games this season, Wilson has gone over 229.5 passing yards - Week 1 and Week 4.

Wilson only has one interception on the year.

In two of our games this year, Wilson has more than 19.5 completions.

Wilson’s longest completions in games this year: 55, 34, 35, and 67 yards.

In each of the past two games, Wilson has rushed for more than 13.5 yards.

News and Notes:

