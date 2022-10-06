October 06, 2022
Michael Pittman Jr. receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Bet Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman Jr.’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs past Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (28) after a catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) hauls in a catch (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Player props for Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Michael Pittman Jr. player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions5.5 (+106)5.5 (-145)
Total Receiving Yards66.5 (-101)66.5 (-135)
Longest Reception23.5 (-103)23.5 (-133)
First TD Scorer+625
Anytime TD Scorer+140
Player to score 2 or more TDs+800
Player to score 3 or more TDs+4000
Last TD Scorer+600

Pittman Jr. trends:

Pittman Jr. has battled a quad injury and missed Week 3 against Jacksonville.

During Weeks 1 and 2, Pittman Jr. easily cleared 5.5 receptions. He six targets in Week 4 against Tennessee.

Pittman Jr. was over 66.5 receiving yards in each of the first two weeks. He had only 31 yards in Week 4.

Pittman Jr. has one touchdown this year, coming in Week 1.

News and Notes:

