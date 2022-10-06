Michael Pittman Jr. receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player props for Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Michael Pittman Jr. player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (+106) 5.5 (-145) Total Receiving Yards 66.5 (-101) 66.5 (-135) Longest Reception 23.5 (-103) 23.5 (-133) First TD Scorer +625 Anytime TD Scorer +140 Player to score 2 or more TDs +800 Player to score 3 or more TDs +4000 Last TD Scorer +600

Pittman Jr. trends:

Pittman Jr. has battled a quad injury and missed Week 3 against Jacksonville.

During Weeks 1 and 2, Pittman Jr. easily cleared 5.5 receptions. He six targets in Week 4 against Tennessee.

Pittman Jr. was over 66.5 receiving yards in each of the first two weeks. He had only 31 yards in Week 4.

Pittman Jr. has one touchdown this year, coming in Week 1.

News and Notes:

