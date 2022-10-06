Matt Ryan passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player props for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Matt Ryan player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (+114) 1.5 (-157) Total Passing Yards 233.5 (-106) 233.5 (-129) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-119) Total Passing Attempts 33.5 (-115) 33.5 (-119) Longest Passing Completion 36.5 (-121) 36.5 (-113) Total Rushing Yards 2.5 (-106) 2.5 (-129) First TD Scorer +2600 Anytime TD Scorer +900

Ryan trends:

Ryan has thrown for two touchdowns in each of the past two games, as he’s been more relied upon on in the passing game with Jonathan Taylor’s knee injury.

Ryan has cleared 300+ passing yards twice - Week 1 (in overtime) and Week 4.

In only one game this season has Ryan not thrown an interception.

It’s a low bar to clear, but Ryan has actually run for more than 2.5 yards on two occasions this year.

News and Notes:

