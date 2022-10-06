October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Matt Ryan passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Bet Indianapolis QB Matt Ryan’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Player props for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Matt Ryan player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (+114)1.5 (-157)
Total Passing Yards233.5 (-106)233.5 (-129)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-115)0.5 (-119)
Total Passing Attempts33.5 (-115)33.5 (-119)
Longest Passing Completion36.5 (-121)36.5 (-113)
Total Rushing Yards2.5 (-106)2.5 (-129)
First TD Scorer+2600
Anytime TD Scorer+900

Ryan trends:

Ryan has thrown for two touchdowns in each of the past two games, as he’s been more relied upon on in the passing game with Jonathan Taylor’s knee injury.

Ryan has cleared 300+ passing yards twice - Week 1 (in overtime) and Week 4.

In only one game this season has Ryan not thrown an interception.

It’s a low bar to clear, but Ryan has actually run for more than 2.5 yards on two occasions this year.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingIndianapolis Colts
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.