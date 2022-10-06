Jerry Jeudy receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Player props for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.
Jerry Jeudy player receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Receptions
|3.5 (-157)
|3.5 (+114(
|Total Receiving Yards
|48.5 (-135)
|48.5 (-101)
|Longest Reception
|20.5 (-117)
|20.5 (-117)
|First TD Scorer
|+410
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+200
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+1400
|Last TD Scorer
|+750
Jeudy trends:
Jeudy has 4+ receptions in two of his four games this season, including last week against Las Vegas.
In Week 1 and Week 4, Jeudy cleared 48.5 receiving yards. He missed it by 30+ yards in Weeks 2 and 3.
Jeudy has two touchdowns this season - coming in Weeks 1 and 4.
A continuing theme, when Jeudy has been on, he’s easily cleared tonight’s overs. His longest reception in Week 1: 67; Week 4: 32.
