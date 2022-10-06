October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Jerry Jeudy receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bet Denver WR Jerry Jeudy's player props

By John Sahly
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Player props for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Jerry Jeudy player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions3.5 (-157)3.5 (+114(
Total Receiving Yards48.5 (-135)48.5 (-101)
Longest Reception20.5 (-117)20.5 (-117)
First TD Scorer+410
Anytime TD Scorer+200
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1400
Last TD Scorer+750

Jeudy trends:

Jeudy has 4+ receptions in two of his four games this season, including last week against Las Vegas.

In Week 1 and Week 4, Jeudy cleared 48.5 receiving yards. He missed it by 30+ yards in Weeks 2 and 3.

Jeudy has two touchdowns this season - coming in Weeks 1 and 4.

A continuing theme, when Jeudy has been on, he’s easily cleared tonight’s overs. His longest reception in Week 1: 67; Week 4: 32.

News and Notes:

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.