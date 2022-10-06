October 06, 2022
Courtland Sutton receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bet Denver WR Courtland Sutton’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Player props for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtland Sutton player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions4.5 (-151)4.5 (+110)
Total Receiving Yards64.5 (-115)64.5 (-119)
Longest Reception24.5 (-111)24.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+650
Anytime TD Scorer+150
Player to score 2 or more TDs+900
Player to score 3 or more TDs+4000
Last TD Scorer+625

Sutton trends:

Sutton has cleared 4.5 receptions in the past three games, and in Week 1 had exactly 4. He has at least seven targets in every game this season.

Sutton has gone over 64.5 receiving yards in three of four games.

The Denver WR’s longest reception has gone over 24.5 yards in three of four games.

Sutton only has one touchdown this season. It came last week against Las Vegas.

News and Notes:

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.