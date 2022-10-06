Courtland Sutton receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Player props for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtland Sutton player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 4.5 (-151) 4.5 (+110) Total Receiving Yards 64.5 (-115) 64.5 (-119) Longest Reception 24.5 (-111) 24.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +650 Anytime TD Scorer +150 Player to score 2 or more TDs +900 Player to score 3 or more TDs +4000 Last TD Scorer +625

Sutton trends:

Sutton has cleared 4.5 receptions in the past three games, and in Week 1 had exactly 4. He has at least seven targets in every game this season.

Sutton has gone over 64.5 receiving yards in three of four games.

The Denver WR’s longest reception has gone over 24.5 yards in three of four games.

Sutton only has one touchdown this season. It came last week against Las Vegas.

News and Notes:

