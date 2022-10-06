Alec Pierce receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Alec Pierce player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 2.5 (-145) 2.5 (+106) Total Receiving Yards 33.5 (-101) 33.5 (-135) Longest Reception 17.5 (-121) 17.5 (-121) First TD Scorer +1100 Anytime TD Scorer +280 Player to score 2 or more TDs +2200 Last TD Scorer +1100

Pierce trends:

Pierce missed Week 3 while he was in the concussion protocol.

In two of three games he’s played, Pierce has more than 2.5 receptions.

Pierce has also easily cleared 33.5 receiving yards in two of the games - with 61 and 80 yards respectively.

Pierce has yet to score a touchdown this season.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos