Alec Pierce receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.
Alec Pierce player receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Receptions
|2.5 (-145)
|2.5 (+106)
|Total Receiving Yards
|33.5 (-101)
|33.5 (-135)
|Longest Reception
|17.5 (-121)
|17.5 (-121)
|First TD Scorer
|+1100
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+280
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+2200
|Last TD Scorer
|+1100
Pierce trends:
Pierce missed Week 3 while he was in the concussion protocol.
In two of three games he’s played, Pierce has more than 2.5 receptions.
Pierce has also easily cleared 33.5 receiving yards in two of the games - with 61 and 80 yards respectively.
Pierce has yet to score a touchdown this season.
News and Notes:
