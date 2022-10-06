October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Alec Pierce receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Denver Broncos

Bet Indianapolis WR Alec Pierce’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass against Tennessee Titans defensive back Terrance Mitchell (39) on the sidelines during an NFL football game in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass on the sidelines during an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Player and receiving props for Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Alec Pierce player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions2.5 (-145)2.5 (+106)
Total Receiving Yards33.5 (-101)33.5 (-135)
Longest Reception17.5 (-121)17.5 (-121)
First TD Scorer+1100
Anytime TD Scorer+280
Player to score 2 or more TDs+2200
Last TD Scorer+1100

Pierce trends:

Pierce missed Week 3 while he was in the concussion protocol.

In two of three games he’s played, Pierce has more than 2.5 receptions.

Pierce has also easily cleared 33.5 receiving yards in two of the games - with 61 and 80 yards respectively.

Pierce has yet to score a touchdown this season.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingIndianapolis Colts
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.