Finally playing UCF-SMU? Might be worth the wait. Best Bet for October 5

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here is our best bet for Wednesday, Oct. 5:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA football, SMU at Central Florida over 63.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Our take: This game has been rescheduled a couple times due to Hurricane Ian’s devastation, but they are ready to play with rare Wednesday football in Orange County, Fla.

It hasn’t been the season SMU has been accustomed to, but they certainly have put up some points – even in losing efforts. After defeating North Texas 40-10 in the opener, not only have they scored 61 combined points in their past two games, they have allowed 76.

Although UCF has been a bit more stingy with their defensive efforts in opening up 2-1, they haven’t played quite the offensive-type of team they’re going to get in this one.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s results

MLB total: Braves-Marlins under 7.5 runs (WON $20)

MLB player prop: Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen over 6.5 strikeouts (LOST $13.30)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$6.70 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$46.70 (3-1)

Total for October: +$63.70 (6-1)

Total for 2022: -$137 (253-282)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).